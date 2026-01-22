Trump: ‘Jack Smith Is Being Decimated’ in Congressional Hearing

President Donald Trump said that former special counsel Jack Smith was getting “decimated” while testifying before Congress on Thursday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump blasted Smith, who headed up both the classified documents case and the January 6 Capitol riot case against then-candidate Trump during the last presidential campaign.

“Deranged Jack Smith is being DECIMATED before Congress. It was over when they discussed his past failures and unfair prosecutions. He destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy,” Trump wrote.

“Jack Smith is a deranged animal, who shouldn’t be allowed to practice Law. If he were a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse!” he added.

Trump shared his hope that Attorney General Pam Bondi is looking into Smith’s actions.

“Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me,” the president wrote.

“The whole thing was a Democrat SCAM — A big price should be paid by them for what they have put our Country through!” he continued.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) grilled Smith in one exchange in the House Judiciary hearing, accusing him of being then-President Joe Biden’s “arm” to pursue Biden’s political enemies:

You didn’t see any selective nature or any separation of powers under the Constitution to spying on the activities and the conversations of the speaker of the House? To what end would conversations between the speaker of the U.S. House… second in line to be the president, and the president — in what basis would it be any of your business other than you believe that there was a conspiracy, without conspiracy as a basic premise? You, like the President’s Men for Richard Nixon went after your political enemies. Maybe they’re not your political enemies, but they sure as hell were Joe Biden’s political enemies. Weren’t they? They were Harris’s political enemies. They were the enemies of the president, and you were their arm, weren’t you?

Smith responded, “No.”

Issa followed up:

Oh, great. So you spied on the speaker of the House and these other senators and so on, and informed no one, and in fact, put in a gag order so they couldn’t discover it. If they were not subjects of a conspiracy investigation, why did Congress, a separate branch that you, under the Constitution, have to respect, why is it that no one should be informed, including the judges? As you went in to spy on these people, did you mention that you were spying on — seeking records so you could find out about when conversations occurred between the U.S. speaker of the House and the president? Did you inform the judge, or did you hold that back?

Smith contended that his “office didn’t spy on anyone.”

Issa’s questioning came to a close after a fiery exchange with Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD).