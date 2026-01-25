Eighty-eight-year-old Washington, DC, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) ended her reelection campaign early Sunday amid calls for her retirement.

Norton filed a termination report with the Federal Election Commission, the Hill reported, noting she had served in the role for the past 35 years.

“Former senior aide of the D.C. Democrat, Trent Holbrook, launched a bid for her seat earlier this month, while Robert White, a member of the Council of the District of Columbia, announced his intention to run for the District’s sole nonvoting seat in September,” the article read.

Along with her age, the elderly delegate has been facing criticism regarding her health and mental acuity, according to the Washington Examiner. However, she told reporters in June, “I’m going to run. I don’t know why anyone would even ask me.”

In October, police said Norton was scammed out of $4,400 when people claiming to be part of a cleaning crew charged the amount to her credit card but did not perform any services when they visited her home, according to NBC Washington:

An internal police report obtained by News4 details how suspects were able to enter Norton’s home on Thursday and access her credit card before someone, whom her office called a house manager and friend, was able to put a stop to it. A D.C. police report described Norton, 88, as having the “early stages of dementia,” and said Norton has a caretaker with power of attorney. Norton’s office pushed back against that claim.

Norton’s campaign reportedly raised a mere $2,520 in the past few months.

According to Norton’s website, “Before her congressional service, President Jimmy Carter appointed her to serve as the first woman to chair the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She came to Congress as a national figure who had been a civil rights and feminist leader, tenured professor of law, and board member at three Fortune 500 companies.”

The site also said she has long advocated for D.C. statehood. Click here to read more Breitbart News articles about Norton.