The Book Rocking Official Washington Just Became #1 in America

The following content is sponsored by the Government Accountability Institute (GAI).

The back cover of Peter Schweizer’s new book The Invisible Coup is Horrifying…

Four-time #1 NYT bestselling investigative author Peter’s Schweizer’s brand-new blockbuster, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, is the hottest book in America.

Why?

Because Schweizer is the greatest investigative author of our time. He delivers what almost no one else will: stunning, granular reporting backed by hard evidence and ZERO unnamed sources.

But even by Schweizer’s standards, The Invisible Coup is a singular triumph.

For the first time, it exposes the NAMES, MONEY, and MACHINERY behind the coordinated immigration flood designed to undermine America’s culture, communities, and elections.

We all sensed something was wrong. Schweizer proves it.

His panoramic investigation lays out the full architecture of the operation and provides U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials with clear, actionable fact patterns to track, prosecute, and hold accountable both foreign powers and American elites actively seeking to weak our nation from within.

The proof?

Just LOOK at the back cover of The Invisible Coup:

Schweizer’s previous #1 NYT bestsellers have sparked FBI investigations, bipartisan corruption reform laws, and congressional resignations.

Now, with The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon topping the charts nationwide, Americans finally have the evidence needed to confront these threats while there’s still time.