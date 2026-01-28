Bernie Moreno: Republicans to Make ‘Best and Final’ Offer on Obamacare Subsidies Reform

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said on Wednesday that Republicans will soon issue their “best and final” offer to tackle the expired enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

“It’s going to be in the hands of the Democrats very shortly. … Here’s the exact thing that we think is the maximum we can sell our conference,” Moreno said.

The Buckeye State conservative continued, “This would be it. This is the best and final” offer.

Moreno has served as one of the lead negotiators, working with Republicans and Democrats on a potential deal that would extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies, more formally known as the enhanced premium tax credit (EPTC), for two more years. As part of the deal to extend the subsidies, it would restrict eligibility for high-income Americans, expand use of health savings accounts (HSAs), and include other reforms to curb fraud.

He also said the group of negotiators proposed maintaining the current restrictions on using federal dollars for abortion services.

Moreno told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle in mid-January that the deal would:

Extend the subsidies for two years instead of three years

Continue the enrollment period for Obamacare to allow Americans to benefit from lower costs

Set income caps at 700 percent of the federal poverty level so that “people that make a lot of money in this country” cannot get the Obamacare subsidies

Establish minimum premiums to prevent fraud

Lower premiums by 11 percent and lower federal spending through cost-sharing reduction payments

Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with Democrats, said on Wednesday he remains optimistic about the deal.

“I think we’re very close. We have a solid bipartisan group, and hopefully we can move the bill once we get through this budget situation,” King said.

“President Trump would be the first president in my lifetime to go on TV and say he lowered premiums by 11 percent for every American,” Moreno told Breitbart News Saturday.