Graham: You Can Never Have Law and Order and a Sanctuary City Policy

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) decried sanctuary policies in the wake of the ongoing Minneapolis.

The South Carolina lawmaker said that with sanctuary cities, law and order were impossible.

“Senator, I don’t know, where do you want to start?” host Sean Hannity said. “It looks like help has arrived, number one. Let’s start there.”

Graham replied, “Let’s start with the idea that Donald Trump is Reagan plus. He’s a man of peace but not to be trifled with. So, what did he tell the protesters? Keep protesting. Help is on the way. I hope he can find a deal to end the bloodshed in Iran. But Iran’s the largest state sponsor of terrorism. They’ve killed probably 30,000 of their people. And here’s what I think. When Donald Trump promises you something, he will deliver. To the Iranian people, President Trump has your back. Help will be on the way. I’m not going to say anymore.”

“Let me say this about immigration: Tom Homan going to Minnesota is good to turn down the temperature,” he continued. “But you know what is unreasonable is to have sanctuary city policies in 12 states that entice people to come to our country to avoid enforcing federal law, to increase crime, to incentivize fraud. He’s going to be reasonable. But what Donald Trump is not going to do is avoid dealing with sanctuary city policy. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. President Trump is working with me and others to introduce a bill to go to the floor of the United States Senate to end sanctuary city policy forever to eliminate it.”

“All the 12 states who are doing this will be punished if they don’t change. You can never have law and order or sanctuary city policy. You’re going to have massive fraud. So, to the Republican leaders and Republican colleagues, we control the Senate. We need to have a vote on the floor of the United States Senate enacting what President Trump said he would do — end sanctuary city policy forever. We’re going to be reasonable in Minnesota, but we’re not going to give up on the idea of fixing the source of the problem, which is sanctuary city, crazy laws in 12 states.”

