Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Trump Accounts Summit

Noah Dulis

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump accounts summit in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, January 28.

“President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts include a new revolutionary program – Trump Accounts – giving the future of America, a stake in America,” the Treasury Department stated in announcing the event. “Trump Accounts allows parents, guardians, or other custodians to establish a new type of tax-advantaged individual retirement account for their children.”

“Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, are eligible to receive $1,000 from Treasury as a pilot program contribution,” they explained. “In addition to the pilot program, parents can contribute up to $5,000/year, and employers up to $2,500/year.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.