Erika Kirk: Turning Point USA to Match $1,000 Government Donation to Trump Accounts for Children of Employees

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk on Wednesday said the activist organization will match the federal government’s $1,000 deposits in Trump Accounts for the children of its employees.

Kirk spoke about her late husband and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s pronatalist views:

Charlie spoke so often about the importance of young families and having children, and his face would light up every time he learned about a Turning Point employee welcoming a newborn into their family. In that spirit, @TPUSAand @TPAction are honored to continue Charlie’s support of families through a company-sponsored dollar-for-dollar match of the federal government’s $1,000 contribution to the 503A “Trump Account” established for every eligible employee’s newborn baby.

She added, “We’re proud to stand with @POTUS in supporting families and investing in the future of America.”

The Big Beautiful Bill will have the Treasury Department contribute $1,000 to each account for children born between the beginning of 2025 and the end of 2028. Many corporations such as BlackRock, Charles Schwab, Bank of America, and SoFi have said they will match the $1,000 donation to the children of their employees.

Trump Accounts is a tax-advantaged account for children under the age of 18. Families can contribute up to $5,000 per year to the child’s Trump Account.

The Treasury Department said a single deposit of $1,000 at birth can grow to nearly $500,000 with average returns and over $1 million in strong markets by age 60.

“Decades from now, I believe the Trump Accounts will be remembered as one of the most transformative policy innovations of all time,” Trump said at a Treasury Department summit Wednesday.