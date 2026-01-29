The U.S. Senate struck a deal to fund the government on Thursday, averting a partial government shutdown as the mid-term elections loom large.

Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to split the bill “funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) off from a ‘minibus’ package of five other major funding bills,” per The Hill.

The Senate will instead move a stopgap bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) that would fund DHS at current levels until Feb. 13. The two sides had haggled over the length of the CR, with Democrats insisting on the two-week version that won out. Republicans had sought a six-week CR.

Top Republicans will reportedly circulate the deal among its members to see if any amendments will be necessary. The five remaining bills covering the departments of Defense, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Labor and Education are “full-year measures, meaning that roughly 96 percent of the government will be funded for fiscal 2026.”

President Trump celebrated the deal in Truth Social post on Thursday night.

“I am working hard with Congress to ensure that we are able to fully fund the Government, without delay. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together to get the vast majority of the Government funded until September, while at the same time providing an extension to the Department of Homeland Security (including the very important Coast Guard, which we are expanding and rebuilding like never before),” he wrote.

“Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ Vote,” he added.

According to the Associated Press, the Senate “could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday evening.”

“In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told The Associated Press on Thursday that he had been ‘vehemently opposed’ to breaking up the funding package, but ‘if it is broken up, we will have to move it as quickly as possible. We can’t have the government shut down,'” the AP noted.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.