Exclusive– Trump on Negative Leftist Coverage of ‘Melania’: ‘That’s Standard with These People’

President Donald Trump spoke with Breitbart News about leftist media reactions to the new Melania documentary during the red carpet world premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Breitbart News White House correspondent Nick Gilbertson noted that some leftist outlets had already begun pushing negative coverage of the film before its release. He asked President Trump what he had to say in response and what the MAGA movement could do to push back against that narrative.

President Trump remarked, “That’s standard with these people. They like to do it. They lost an election in a landslide. They do whatever they can. We have a safe country. We have a rich country. We’ve taken in hundreds of billions of dollars of tariff money. We’ve never been in a position like this. We’re strong. We’re financially powerful. We’re militarily powerful. I built the military in my first term, and now we have a group headed out to a place called Iran, and hopefully we won’t have to use it.”

Melania, produced by Amazon MGM, is set to open in 1,500 theaters nationwide this weekend.