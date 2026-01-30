Exclusive — Speaker Johnson Eyes ‘Floor Action on Monday’ to Fund Government

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Thursday night he is eyeing “floor action on Monday” when asked how quickly the House could pass the spending deal the White House cut with Senate Democrats.

Breitbart News caught up with Johnson on the red carpet of the Melania film premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center shortly after news broke that a deal had been cut.

“How quickly can the House pass the spending deal that the White House just cut with Senate Democrats?” Breitbart News asked.

“Well, we have a 72-hour notice of return,” Johnson said. “That’s a rule, and that’s very important right now, especially when another winter storm is headed to D.C. and we got people literally spread out around the world. But we’ll deal with that as soon as we can.”

“Probably it looks like floor action on Monday, but we want to get the government funded,” he added. “I stand with the president on what he’s done, and we’ll see what develops. I haven’t seen the details yet, obviously it happened.”

As the New York Times reported shortly before the red carpet got underway:

Senate Democrats have struck a deal with Republicans and the White House to pass five spending bills to fund a large portion of the government for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as a stopgap measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks while they continue negotiating guardrails to rein in immigration agents. Republicans had pushed to fund the department for several weeks, but Democrats insisted on a shorter-term measure. It is unclear how quickly the House can and will process those funding bills after the Senate passes them. The shutdown deadline is midnight on Friday.

Trump took to Truth Social ahead of the red carpet, calling for bipartisanship to fund the government.

“Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ Vote,” he wrote.