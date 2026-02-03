Damage Control: Mexican Ambassador Denies Plot to Sway U.S. Elections After Peter Schweizer’s ‘Invisible Coup’

Mexico’s Ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragan, is again denying reporting from #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, which accuses Mexican officials of using its consular offices in the United States to sway American elections.

This week, Moctezuma appeared on CBS News’s The Takeout with Major Garrett, denying Schweizer’s reporting that Mexico has used its consulates in the U.S. to swing American elections in Mexico’s favor.

“It’s completely false because as you know, we follow the Vienna Convention, that has very clear… laws for every country,” Moctezuma said in response to Schweizer’s reporting. “What we do in the United States is what the U.S. does in Mexico. You have nine consulates for 1.6 million Americans that live in Mexico.”

“He says that there is an opposition to President Trump. If you look at the numbers in 2016, President Trump had about 28 percent of the Latino vote,” Moctezuma said. “And in 2024, 48 percent — almost doubled. But also, if you look at Mexican migration… has dropped sharply since the year 2000.”

“Another thing that you can analyze, the number of Mexicans that have become Americans in the U.S. is about 34 percent of the ones that have the right to become citizens. So if there was this idea of getting involved in internal politics, that number should be bigger,” Moctezuma said.

Over the weekend, Moctezuma appeared on Fox News Channel to deny the claims just after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum similarly denied Schweizer’s reporting.

“Consulates have a role determined by international laws, and what our consulates essentially do is provide protection and assistance to Mexicans in the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

“That is their job; it is fundamental and that is what they are dedicated to do,” she continued. “We categorically deny that they are doing anything related to U.S. politics. We are very respectful. If we demand non-intervention from other countries, we obviously comply with that constitutional principle ourselves.”

With more than 50 consulates in the U.S. today, Schweizer writes, the Mexican government “is blatantly interfering in our domestic politics, working with American political advisors to turn legal and illegal migrants inside the US into a political force to wield for their benefit.”

Schweizer notes that former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) toured American cities in February 2017 with the purpose of rallying Mexican migrants in the U.S. against President Donald Trump’s border policies, which crippled drug cartel profits through strict immigration enforcement.

AMLO, in his attempts to upend Trump’s border policies, went as far as to suggest turning Mexico’s consulates into migrant defense offices, Schweizer writes — an unprecedented level of lobbying by a neighboring nation’s leader against a sitting American president.

“AMLO was not simply aiding migrants in their legal battles in the United States; he was calling for and working toward an electoral change inside the U.S.,” Schweizer writes. “A foreign leader so brazenly interfering in American politics was unprecedented, at least from a country with which the United States was not at war.”

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.