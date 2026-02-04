Jim Banks Calls for Passage of SAVE America Act to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN), an original sponsor of the SAVE America Act, on Wednesday called for the passage of the legislation to require proof of citizenship to register to vote and mandate photo identification at the ballot box.

“If the United States cannot have fair and secure elections, then we hardly have a country anymore,” Banks said in a written statement. “President Trump is absolutely right: While states have a constitutional duty to administer elections, Congress has an important role to play in protecting our elections and we must act with urgency.”

He continued:

That is why it is vital that the Senate pass the SAVE America Act, legislation amending the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require that individuals present proof of citizenship to register to vote and mandate photo-ID at the ballot box. This is a constitutional and commonsense security measure. Over 80% of Americans agree with Voter-ID laws. If you have to show ID in order to buy alcohol or rent a car, you should have to show ID in order to vote.

Banks was an original cosponsor of the SAVE America Act. He cosponsored it last April in the Senate, and cosponsored it in Congress when he served in the House.

When the Hoosier lawmaker served as the Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman in 2021, he introduced the Save Our Democracy Act to require photo identification and citizenship to register to vote. Heritage Action made voting for the legislation a part of their scorecard for lawmakers.

The legislation faces a 60-vote threshold to bypass the Senate filibuster. Banks signaled openness to pushing for a “standing filibuster,” where senators that actively oppose a bill must hold the Senate floor continuously.

“I say let’s do whatever it takes,” Banks said.

He added, “All of us want fair and secure elections. That’s why I’m proud to stand with President Trump and why I’m urging my colleagues to do whatever it takes to pass the SAVE America Act!”