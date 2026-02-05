During a special Thursday evening Founders Roundtable with the Breitbart Fight Club, author Peter Schweizer said the United States should drastically cut back the number of Mexican consulates—by as much as 90 percent—arguing that consular officials are organizing protests and interfering in American politics.

Schweizer, whose latest book is titled The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, responded to a question from a founding Fight Club member who asked, “Why we have not closed some of the consulates that perhaps were a part of The Invisible Coup?”

“That can be done easily. The president can direct it. The Secretary of State can carry it out,” Schweizer said. “We’ve done it in the past. Let’s remember in 2020 we ordered the Chinese Consulate in Houston, Texas closed because of their widespread espionage. So, yes, this is something that’s easily done.”

Schweizer continued, “And the argument that Mexico makes is kind of laughable on this ground. You know, they say, ‘Oh, well, there are a lot of people here. We have to service them. We have to provide visas, etc.’ So much of that is now done by an app. These consular officials are running around organizing protests, which they are not supposed to be doing.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle followed up by asking Schweizer to provide context on how many consulates Mexico operates in the United States compared to other nations.

“The United Kingdom and China have six and seven consulates in the United States,” Schweizer explained. “Mexico has 53 and, just to put this in context, just in the state of Arizona, they have four consulates. So they have almost as many in the state of Arizona as Great Britain has in the entire United States. It’s ridiculous.”

He added, “As I talked about earlier, they are meddling in our politics. They brag about getting involved with organizations that are resisting the agenda of the president. You can disagree with the agenda of the president, but as a foreign diplomat, you are not supposed to be doing that, and they are. These needs to be shut down, and we need to prevent them from getting involved in our elections and sowing unrest.”

Schweizer also referenced a figure highlighted in The Invisible Coup, a Mexican official named Alejandro Robles.

“One of the figures in the book that I highlight is a guy named Alejandra Robles, who apparently lives in Ontario, California. He sits in the Chamber of Deputies, their parliament in Mexico, even though he lives in Ontario, California, and he was a senior Morena party official in the United States,” Schweizer stated.

“In 2025 he was going on video chats with other officials, bragging that he was going around the country ‘organizing the militancy.’ That was his phrase, organizing the militancy to resist Trump? Well, great, if you’re a private citizen, do what you want, but not if you’re a foreign Mexican government official. This stuff needs to stop and needs to be prevented,” he remarked.

“And the only way to do that is drastically cut back, I would say, by 90% the number of consulates that Mexico has in the country.”

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.