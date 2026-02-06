During a special Thursday evening Founders Roundtable with Breitbart Fight Club, #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer said China is exploiting birthright citizenship policies around the globe to exert control, an issue he elaborates on in his latest book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

Among other revelations in The Invisible Coup, Schweizer said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is actively involved in encouraging its nationals to gain American citizenship through America’s birthright citizenship policy that allows the U.S.-born children of foreign nationals to secure such citizenship even as their parents have no ties to the U.S.

“This is encouraged by the Chinese government; they started running articles in the People’s Daily, which is the main newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, saying ‘you can do this, you have a constitutional right,'” Schweizer said.

“That, of course, begs the question, why would a government want its own elite to get dual citizenship this way in the United States?” Schweizer said. “And I think we can assume they see a big advantage for themselves.”

In particular, Schweizer said the CCP estimates that about a million American-citizen children are being raised in China after their parents delivered them on U.S. soil for the sole purpose of securing them birthright citizenship.

“We’re looking at a million American citizens being raised in China that are going to be able to vote … in the 2016 election, what was it, 72,000 votes — a million votes is a huge number when you’re talking about a tight presidential election,” Schweizer said.

In the U.S. territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, whose capital is Saipan, China has gained such a foothold through America’s birthright citizenship policy that births of children from Chinese parents outnumber births of children from natives of Saipan.

“In fact, the majority of births in Saipan are Chinese nationals who are flying there because you get birthright citizenship, based on the current standard, not only if your child is born in California or Florida, but even if the child is born in U.S. territory or possession,” Schweizer said.

“That could be Puerto Rico or that could be Saipan,” Schweizer continued. “The first child born in 2025 in the United States was actually one of these birth tourism babies from China. We’ve got to deal with this birthright citizenship issue.”

