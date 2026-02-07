Exclusive – Hannah Anderson: Trump RX Website Is ‘First of Its Kind’

Hannah Anderson, who serves as the Director of Healthy America Policy and as the Senior Director of Policy for the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), described the Trump Rx website as the “first of its kind” and “unprecedented” during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Saturday, Anderson spoke about how the Trump Rx website allows Americans to “go directly to a website” and “clearly know the price of the drug” they need. Breitbart News reported that the Trump administration launched the Trump Rx website on Thursday, “where coupons are already available for 40 drugs.”

“Really, it’s so important for people to understand how unprecedented this is,” Anderson said. “This is a no-middle man contract — and this is the first of its kind, kind of no-middle man contract where Americans can go directly to a website, clearly know the price of the drug. They don’t have to fiddle around, they don’t have to go to different pharmacies and find out different prices, or mess with their insurance and fill out a bunch of paperwork.”

“They can go directly to a website, clearly see the price, print off a coupon, go to the pharmacy of their choosing, and get the drug they need. This is huge,” Anderson added.

“And, we’re finally going to end global freeloading. So, the President — in less than a year, because you know, he rolled this out in an EO I believe in May, and all of a sudden, in February, we have the results of that. And, this is a President who cares about the person at the kitchen table, and that’s why he’s moving so quickly on things that are so important, like the price of prescription drugs.”

When asked to explain what drugs are on Trump Rx, and if more were coming, Anderson explained that people would “see and continue to see a variety of different drugs on Trump Rx.”

“It’s early, they’re just rolling it out, they’re negotiating all the prices, but one of the ones that the President really prominently presented at the rollout is IVF drugs. The President is ensuring that there are more options for IVF drugs. We have on here, an inhaler — not just for Asthma, but for COPD,” Anderson continued.