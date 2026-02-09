Poll: Attorney General Ken Paxton Beating John Cornyn, Wesley Hunt in Texas GOP Senate Primary

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is leading the polls in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, scoring several points ahead of incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

The latest polling, conducted in late January by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, found that 38 percent of likely voters intend to vote for Paxton in the March GOP primary.

Trailing seven points behind is Cornyn with 31 percent of the likely vote, then Hunt with 17 percent. Only two percent of respondents selected another candidate, and 12 percent were undecided.

On the favorability question, 72 of likely Republican primary voters said they had a favorable opinion of Paxton and 22 percent had an unfavorable opinion. Hunt came in second with 70 percent of the respondents saying they had a favorable opinion on him, and just 10 percent saying unfavorable. Only 61 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Cornyn and 30 percent held an unfavorable opinion.

The survey was conducted with 550 likely voters in the Democrat primary and 550 likely voters in the Republican primary from January 20 to 31, with pollsters noting that the margin of error is 2.53 percentage points.

“Major independent poll shows me crushing Cornyn in the primary and outperforming him in the general,” Paxton wrote on X Monday.

“The pollster also shows Cornyn’s numbers becoming much worse since September — despite him lighting tens of millions on fire that should have gone to other Senate races,” the attorney general added.

The Democrat primary will be between U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Texas state Rep. James Talarico.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.