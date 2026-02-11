Biden to Be Lavishly Feted at South Carolina Democratic Party Reception

Former President Joe Biden will return to South Carolina for the first time since leaving office later this month where he is destined to be lavishly feted at a special reception hosted by adoring members of the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP).

News 2 Today reports the event, “will commemorate Biden’s pivotal 2020 South Carolina primary victory, which helped propel him to the Democratic nomination and ultimately the presidency.”

Party leaders said the dinner will also serve as a “thank‑you for his decades of public service.”

“President Biden’s decisive victory in the South Carolina primary put our nation on a path toward historic investments in infrastructure, job creation, and economic stability,” the SCDP said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The octogenarian will be joined at the reception – set down for Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m. – by several South Carolina Democratic leaders.

The location of the event will be only be given when attendees RSVP with general admission priced at $125.

Money raised will reportedly go toward recruiting candidates, party leaders say, strengthening campaign operations and expanding outreach to voters, ABC 4 notes.

The single term occupant of the White House made his last trip to South Carolina as president came on Jan. 19, 2025, when he visited the International African American Museum in Charleston before speaking at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.