President Donald Trump said after a nearly three-hour White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “there was nothing definitive reached” beyond his insistence that negotiations with Iran continue — warning that if a deal cannot be consummated, “we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” as the Pentagon readies a second aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East.

Speaking in a post on Truth Social following Wednesday’s session, Trump described the meeting as “very good,” adding that “the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues.”

On Iran, however, the president made clear diplomacy remains the immediate track — but not the only option.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” Trump wrote. “If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

Trump pointedly invoked Operation Midnight Hammer — the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last year that capped the 12-day Israel-Iran war — as the precedent for what follows failed diplomacy.

“Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them,” he stated. “Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

The president added that he and Netanyahu also discussed what he called “tremendous progress” in Gaza and “the Region in general,” concluding, “There is truly PEACE in the Middle East.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement posted to X, said the two leaders discussed “the negotiations with Iran, Gaza and regional developments,” with Netanyahu emphasizing “the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations.”

“The two leaders agreed on continued coordination and the close contact between them,” the Israeli readout said.

Wednesday’s meeting marked Netanyahu’s seventh visit to Washington since Trump returned to office and came days after indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Oman nearly unraveled over Tehran’s demands to narrow the scope of discussions strictly to enrichment levels.

Trump has repeatedly signaled that any agreement must extend beyond uranium enrichment to address missiles and other destabilizing conduct.

“I’d rather make a deal that’s going to be a good deal,” Trump said Tuesday in an interview with Fox Business, laying out his baseline in blunt terms: “No nuclear weapons. No missiles. No this, no that.”

That diplomatic push is unfolding against a sharply escalated military backdrop.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Pentagon has instructed a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare for potential deployment to the Middle East as the U.S. military positions itself for possible action if negotiations collapse. Officials cautioned that Trump has not yet issued a final order and plans could change, but one carrier — likely the USS George H.W. Bush — could be ready to deploy within roughly two weeks.

The additional strike group would join the USS Abraham Lincoln, which Trump previously described as leading a “massive flotilla” or “armada” positioned as leverage — and as the alternative — to diplomacy.

On Tuesday, Trump warned Iran it would be “foolish” not to make a deal, reiterating that “either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time.”

The meeting at the White House unfolded as tensions surged across the region.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran’s regime marked the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with state-backed rallies featuring the burning of American and Israeli flags, staged mock coffins bearing the images of senior U.S. military officials — including CENTCOM Commander Gen. Brad Cooper — and chants of “Death to America.”

Senior Iranian officials — including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who personally led Tehran’s delegation in last Friday’s Oman talks with U.S. representatives, and Quds Force chief Ismail Qaani — were present at the commemorations, underscoring the regime’s direct role in the spectacle even as Tehran engages in negotiations.

Meanwhile, new satellite imagery released this week showed Iran has backfilled entrances to hardened tunnel complexes at its Isfahan nuclear site — a move assessed by analysts as a sign Tehran is “seriously concerned” about a potential U.S. or Israeli strike.

The defensive steps follow earlier U.S. force buildups in the region, including Patriot air defense systems positioned at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and additional naval deployments across the Persian Gulf.

Netanyahu traveled to Washington signaling that Iran would be the “first and foremost” issue on the agenda, seeking to ensure that any U.S.-Iran framework addresses not only enrichment but also Tehran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy networks.

Trump, for his part, has framed the moment in stark terms, saying that diplomacy remains the preference — but the alternative has already been demonstrated.

As negotiations inch forward, the convergence of diplomacy and deterrence now defines the U.S. posture — continued talks on one track, carrier strike groups on the other — with both leaders signaling close coordination should Tehran again choose defiance over dealmaking.