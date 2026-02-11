Watch: Principals, Teachers, Unions Organize School Anti-ICE Walkouts

Teachers and school administrators across the country continue to lead children out of classrooms and off school grounds into often violence-prone and dangerous left-wing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On the west coast, for instance, teachers at Issaquah High School in Issaquah, Washington, helped students begin an anti-ICE protest which soon exploded in violence as they began beating up a mother this week.

After the violent confrontation, school principal Erin Connolly dismissed the incident by admitting that there was violence but waving it all off because there were no “serious injuries.” Connolly also did not condemn the violence and even reiterated that students had a right to protest.

Teachers led Issaquah’s middle school kids in a protest that same day. That protest, too, devolved into violence and property destruction.

Other reports found that the UTLA had been caught planning ICE “resistance” and using kids as their pawns in pushing the political agenda.

According to the report at Defending Education, the UTLA has passed around planning documents and materials that advocate for use of school resources as a “form of resistance” against ICE and is urging teachers to begin “engaging students in community self-defense” by offering “service learning hours” in school.

Kids in Dallas, Texas, also walked out of school and blocked traffic during their anti-ICE protest.

Walkouts continue to occur across the country, taking kids out of the safety of school grounds and allowing them to engage in risky protests.

Some parents, though, are condemning the schools for allowing kids to leave school grounds and engaging in dangerous activities.

