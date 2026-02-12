Republican Karrin Taylor Robson Ends Campaign for Arizona Governor

Republican Karrin Taylor Robson will suspend her campaign for governor of Arizona, paving the way for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

Robson announced the end of her campaign in a statement on Thursday, saying she came to the decision after “deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family.”

“But we cannot afford a divisive Republican primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks,” she said. “It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want: a fractured Republican Party heading into November. With so much on the line in 2026, I am not willing to contribute to that outcome.

“While I am stepping back from this race, I am not stepping back from the fight for Arizona’s future,” she added.

Taylor Robson launched her campaign in 2025, roughly three years after she failed to secure the nomination against Kari Lake, whose bid for governor failed against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As noted by AZ Central, Robson had put more than $2 million of her own money into her campaign early on after earning the president’s support in December 2024. Her path to victory narrowed as support swung to Biggs.

“Trump bestowed a second endorsement on Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., last April. Biggs, a former state lawmaker who has the notable support of conservative grassroots organization Turning Point USA, led Taylor Robson in most publicly available primary polls,” reported the outlet.

“Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., threw his hat into the race in September, a relatively late newcomer who was facing tough reelection odds in his congressional district,” the outlet added. “Many political observers said Schweikert occupied the same lane as Taylor Robson, offering voters a more traditional Republican candidate instead of an adherent to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.”

Drew Sexton, a spokesman for Biggs, said in a statement in August that the Arizona lawmaker is “the strongest candidate to defeat Katie Hobbs in November 2026.”

“Congressman Andy Biggs enters August as the clear favorite in the GOP Primary Election and stands well-positioned as the strongest candidate to defeat Katie Hobbs in November 2026,” said Sexton. “He’s the only candidate to be endorsed by President Donald J. Trump and Charlie Kirk, the only candidate with an impeccable conservative voting record, and the only candidate with the governing experience at the state and federal level to provide strong leadership for Arizona from Day One.”