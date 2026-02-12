President Donald Trump warned Thursday that the Iranian regime faces a “very traumatic” outcome if a “good and fair” deal with the United States is not reached “over the next month,” signaling that failure would trigger a punishing “phase two.”

Speaking at a White House press conference one day after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked if his thinking had changed on the negotiations and timeline.

“We have to make a deal, otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic — very traumatic,” Trump said. “I don’t want that to happen, but we have to make a deal.”

Trump argued Tehran “should have made a deal the first time,” adding, “they got Midnight Hammer instead,” invoking Operation Midnight Hammer — the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites roughly six months ago that capped the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

“We had a very good meeting yesterday with Bibi Netanyahu, and he understands. But it’s ultimately up to me,” Trump continued.

“If the deal isn’t a very fair deal and a very good deal with Iran, then it’s going to be, I think, a very difficult time for them,” he added.

Pressed on the timeline, Trump said, “I guess over the next month.” He added, “They should agree very quickly.”

Asked if he should stop talking to Iran, Trump rejected the premise.

“I’ll talk to them as long as I like,” he said. “And we’ll see if we can get a deal with them, and if we can’t, we’ll have to go to phase two. Phase two will be very tough for them. I’m not looking for that.”

Netanyahu, departing Washington on Thursday, said his talks with Trump centered “primarily” on Iran and that the president believes the Iranians “already understand who they are dealing with.”

The Israeli leader said Trump believes the conditions he is creating — combined with Iran’s understanding it “made a mistake last time” by not reaching an agreement — could produce the conditions for what Netanyahu called a “good deal.”

“I will not hide from you that I expressed general skepticism regarding the nature of any agreement with Iran,” Netanyahu said, adding that if an agreement is reached, it must include what he described as vital elements — “not only the nuclear issue,” but also “the ballistic missiles and the Iranian proxies.”

Trump’s warning Thursday followed his sharper message earlier in the week that Tehran would be “foolish” not to deal as U.S. forces move into position.

“We have a massive flotilla right now going over to Iran … I think they want to make a deal. I think they’d be foolish if they didn’t,” Trump told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Tuesday, adding, “We took out their nuclear power last time, and we’ll have to see if we take out more this time…”

Trump said he would “rather make a deal,” but stressed it must be “a good deal,” laying out his baseline: “No nuclear weapons, no missiles…”

That threat of escalation is colliding with Tehran’s declared red lines.

Iran has publicly insisted negotiations be limited strictly to nuclear enrichment levels — not enrichment itself — and has rejected any discussion of missiles or regional proxy forces.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said indirect negotiations with the United States will proceed if Tehran concludes Washington has the “necessary seriousness” to reach a negotiated resolution and has agreed to drop what he called “excessive and unrealistic” demands.

On Wednesday, Ali Shamkhani — a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader — declared the regime’s missile program a “red line” and “non-negotiable” as the Islamic Republic staged rallies marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

Videos and images from the government-backed events showed demonstrators burning American flags and chanting “Death to America,” while staged mock coffins bearing the name and image of CENTCOM Commander Gen. Brad Cooper appeared along the parade routes.

Senior figures within Iran’s leadership were present throughout the commemorations, including Araghchi — Tehran’s lead negotiator — highlighting the regime’s direct involvement in the spectacle even as talks continue.

Iran paired the diplomatic track with fresh threats earlier in the week as well.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Army chief, Major General Amir Hatami, warned that any enemy “miscalculation” would be met with an “unprecedented” response.

The heightened rhetoric has been accompanied by visible defensive preparations at sensitive sites.

High-resolution imagery taken Monday showed Iran backfilling entrances to a hardened tunnel complex at the Isfahan nuclear facility, with the Institute for Science and International Security assessing the work appeared complete and arguing it signals Tehran is “seriously concerned” about a potential U.S. or Israeli strike or raid.

U.S. posture across the region has tightened in parallel, including satellite-image analysis reported Tuesday describing Patriot air defense systems at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar placed on mobile launchers to increase mobility and rapid repositioning.

As the military backdrop builds, Trump on Thursday reshared a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Pentagon is preparing a second aircraft carrier strike group for possible deployment to the Middle East — after he said Tuesday he was considering sending another carrier if negotiations collapse.

A separate Wall Street Journal report published Thursday said the Trump administration covertly sent thousands of Starlink satellite internet terminals into Iran after last month’s protest crackdown and regime internet shutdowns, an effort described as aimed at keeping dissidents online despite Tehran’s restrictions.

For now, Trump is publicly holding open the diplomatic track — while warning the decision point is close.

“We have to make a deal,” Trump said. “Otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic.”