President Donald Trump’s chief negotiators have warned that striking a “good” nuclear agreement with Tehran is historically “difficult to impossible,” as he declared regime change “would be the best thing that could happen” and ordered additional U.S. forces into position ahead of renewed talks.

Trump asked U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner what the odds were of reaching an agreement with the Islamic Republic, according to reporting published Saturday.

The two advisers told the president that history shows the West has never been able to secure a durable, positive deal with Iran’s rulers, though they pledged to continue negotiations while holding a firm line.

“If they agree to what we are asking for, we will give you the option and you decide,” Witkoff and Kushner reportedly told Trump.

The assessment comes ahead of a second round of negotiations scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva, following an initial round in Oman that failed to produce a breakthrough.

While his negotiators delivered a sober internal warning, Trump has publicly kept both tracks open — diplomacy and deterrence.

Speaking Friday after an event at Fort Bragg, Trump argued Iran has spent decades stalling.

“For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking,” he said, adding that regime change “would be the best thing that could happen.”

He also confirmed that another aircraft carrier is heading to the region as U.S. posture tightens.

Asked why he decided to send a second carrier strike group, Trump said the move is contingency planning if diplomacy fails.

“Well, in case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” he said, adding that if an agreement is reached, “We could cut it short.” He noted the carrier would be leaving very soon and emphasized that the United States would have “a very big force” ready if necessary.

Pressed on how confident he is that negotiations will succeed, Trump projected optimism — but paired it with a warning.

“I think they’ll be successful, and if they’re not, it’s going to be a bad day for Iran. Very bad,” he said.

Reuters reported Friday that U.S. military planning now includes the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against the Islamic Republic if Trump orders action, with officials describing a campaign that could extend beyond nuclear infrastructure to state and security facilities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced the administration’s dual-track posture Saturday, vowing Iran will never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons while acknowledging the diplomatic path is narrow.

The military buildup is meant to “ensure that they don’t make a mistake and come after us and trigger something larger,” Rubio said, while stressing the president prefers a deal, even though it is “very hard to do.”

The effort unfolds against Tehran’s declared red lines, with Iranian officials publicly insisting negotiations be limited strictly to enrichment levels — not dismantling enrichment — and rejecting any discussion of ballistic missiles or its regional proxy network.

Senior regime figures, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi — Tehran’s lead negotiator — appeared this week at revolution anniversary rallies marked by chants of “Death to America,” missile displays, and staged mock coffins bearing the names of U.S. generals.

Meanwhile, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed this week to increase economic pressure on Iran’s oil exports, particularly shipments to China, as part of a maximum-pressure campaign running parallel to the talks.

An executive order signed earlier this month allows the administration to recommend tariffs of up to 25 percent on countries that conduct business with Iran.

U.S. officials have described the diplomatic track as conditional.

“If it is not a real deal, we will not take it,” a U.S. official said in reporting published Saturday.

With talks set to resume Tuesday in Geneva, the administration’s position is clear: pursue a deal — but prepare for the alternative.

“If they give us the right deal, we won’t do that,” Trump said of military action. “But historically, they haven’t done that.”

