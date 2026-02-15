Eric Conroy, an Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer, on Breitbart News Saturday said he hopes to flip Ohio’s first congressional district red to prevent Democrats from impeaching President Donald Trump.

Conroy, who is endorsed by Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), hopes to flip the first congressional district currently occupied by Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH), a two-term congressman. The Ohio legislature has redistricted the first district, which represents Cincinnati and some nearby counties, to be slightly more favorable to Republicans than Democrats.

Conroy told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that this district is “one of the few flippable districts in the country, not only is it a big race here because we have a chance to kick out a leftist Democrat who’s in Congress, but it’s also a big race here nationally.”

Listen:

Conroy added that Republicans need to flip swing districts such as the first congressional district to “avoid the impeachment of Donald Trump and keep the House.”

“Sen. Moreno is probably the biggest, most exciting name in Ohio Republican politics,” Conroy said, speaking of the senior senator’s endorsement of his campaign.

“He knows the critical nature of this race,” Conroy added.

The Ohio congressional candidate continued, “We are the highest fundraising team in this race and we have the team and credentials to pull this off.”

Conroy said that Landsman is the not the political moderate he appears to be.

“He is not the moderate he claims [to be]. He walks around Ohio acting like he’s this moderate, really has some conservative angles to him, but it’s just not true. He’s a leftist, he votes with the Democratic Party, he voted with the Biden administration nearly 98 percent of the time, which is much more in line with an AOC or a Nancy Pelosi,” he said.

Conroy said he was born and raised in Cincinnati, joined the Air Force Academy, and then eventually became an intelligence officer for the Air Force and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Conroy said he hopes to “continue that life of service” and that he views running for Congress as the next step of serving his hometown.