Initiative Foods issued a nationwide recall for one of its baby fruit purées after federal testing found elevated levels of a toxin that can pose health risks.

The brand announced on Friday that it is recalling one lot of its “Tippy Toes” Apple Pear Banana Fruit purée after testing showed elevated levels of patulin, Fox Business reported. While patulin naturally occurs in molds that grow on fruits, exposure to the toxin over time can cause health issues like immune suppression, nerve damage, headaches, fever, and nausea.

“At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority,” Initiative Foods CEO and President Don Ephgrave said. “We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products. We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter.”

No illnesses or injuries related to the product have been reported, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The purée was distributed to grocery stores nationwide except for Alaska and may have also been sold in Puerto Rico and Guam, according to the FDA.

“Consumers are urged to check the ‘Best By;’ date stamped on the bottom of each plastic tub for ‘BB 07/17/2026.’ The affected packaging is also marked with code ‘INIA0120,”‘ according to the report. “The company advises anyone who purchased the product with that date to stop using it immediately and dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.”

Officials are urging consumers with health concerns to contact a healthcare provider and instructing retailers to remove the affected inventory.