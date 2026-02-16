President Donald Trump weighed in on the ongoing Potomac River sewage crisis, stating on Monday that he was “directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect” the river.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that the ongoing sewage crisis that was “unfolding” was the “result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders,” like Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D). Trump went on to state the Moore “is the same Governor who cannot rebuild a Bridge.”

“There is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland,” Trump said. “A sewer line breach in Maryland has caused millions of gallons of raw sewage to be dumped into the Potomac River, a result of incompetent Local and State Management of Essential Waste Management Systems.”

Trump continued to point out that it was “clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity.”

“Therefore, I am directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation’s Capital City,” Trump added.

The president admitted that although “state and local authorities” had not requested “emergency help,” he was unable to allow “incompetent Local ‘Leadership’ to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone.”

As a result of the spillage — which started on January 19, after a “72-inch section of the Potomac Interceptor collapsed,” DC Water officials have stated that roughly “200 million gallons of wastewater” have been sent into the Potomac River, Fox 5 DC reported.

While the “drinking water supply has not been affected,” the Virginia Department of Health issued a statement “advising Virginia residents to avoid recreational water activities in the Potomac River,” like swimming, tubing, or even kayaking.

In a press release from DC Water on February 6, it was estimated that “approximately 243 million gallons of wastewater has overflowed from the collapse site.”

“Based on flow monitoring data collected before and after interim bypass pumping was activated, DC Water estimates that approximately 243 million gallons of wastewater has overflowed from the collapse site,” DC Water said. “The vast majority of this volume, approximately 194 million gallons, occurred within the first five days, prior to the overflows being significantly reduced through bypass pumping operations.”

An open letter from DC Water CEO David Gaddis described the sewage spillage incident as “deeply troubling,” and went on to explain how the agency was “alerted to the collapse when security cameras ‘detected unusual activity,'” Breitbart News reported.