Trump Jabs AOC over Performance in Munich: ‘Not a Good Look for the United States’

President Donald Trump critiqued Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday night for her performance at the Munich Security Conference, saying it was a poor look for the United States.

Trump jabbed Ocasio-Cortez and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago from West Palm Beach after Presidents’ Day Weekend.

“By the way, I watched AOC answering questions in Munich. This was not a good look for the United States. I watched Gavin Newscum answering questions… in Munich, and this was a bad look for our country,” he said.

“These two people are incompetent, and at least Hillary’s competent. She’s just Trump deranged. She was so deranged. She is an angry woman, but I watched the other two speaking and answering basic questions,” he added.

Trump said that Newsom has overseen the destruction of California and that Ocasio-Cortez was unable to answer questions.

“I never heard her speak very much, and they started answering questions; she had no idea what was happening. She had no idea how to answer, you know, very important questions concerning the world,” he said.

“But she can’t answer questions concerning New York City either, because New York City has got some problems,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez delivered a word salad at one point during the conference.

“AOC might be even worse than Kamala Harris when it comes to the word salads,” Greg Price, the communications director for the State Freedom Caucus, wrote in a post on X.

Ocasio-Cortez advocated for a wealth tax at another point when asked if she would impose one if she became president.

“I don’t think that–I, I don’t think that anyone and that we don’t have to wait for any one president to impose a wealth tax. I think that it needs to be done expeditiously,” she said.