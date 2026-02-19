Exclusive: Wesley Hunt Unveils ‘Don’t Vote Democrat’ Ad Blasting Cornyn’s Gun Control, Amnesty Record

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), who is seeking to unseat incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the Republican primary, is launching a new satirical ad highlighting Cornyn’s record of partnering with Democrats on gun control and immigration legislation — arguing that if the senator “votes like a Democrat” and “acts like a Democrat,” then “he must be a Democrat.”

The video, shared first with Breitbart News ahead of its Thursday evening release, will run across digital platforms and television as the high-stakes Texas Senate primary enters its final stretch.

The spot opens with Hunt standing in a field beside a fence, two donkeys positioned behind him — a visual jab meant to underscore his claim that Cornyn has aligned himself with Democrats to pass legislation opposed by many Republicans.

“I’m Wesley Hunt, and this is who John Cornyn partnered with for gun control, amnesty, and allowed 50,000 Afghan migrants into this country,” Hunt says, gesturing toward the animals.

He then delivers the ad’s central line: “Vote like a Democrat, act like a Democrat. Must be a Democrat.”

The video closes with on-screen text reading, “Don’t vote Democrat,” followed by an image of Cornyn standing beside a donkey with the U.S. Capitol in the background.

Hunt’s campaign said the gun-control reference points to legislation Cornyn co-authored with then-Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) — the Safer Communities Act — which included red-flag provisions and advanced with Democrat support.

The campaign said the “amnesty” reference highlights Cornyn’s immigration record, including his sponsorship during the 108th Congress of S. 1387, a temporary guestworker program critics described as an amnesty-on-installment framework — legislation for which Cornyn served as the primary sponsor.

Hunt’s reference to “50,000 Afghan migrants,” the campaign added, points to Cornyn’s work with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) on the HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News accompanying the ad, Hunt said the message reflects growing frustration among Texas Republicans.

“This ad delivers a sharp, witty, and honest message about why Texans are ready to turn the page on the establishment and fire John Cornyn,” Hunt said.

He contrasted the spot with Cornyn’s recent campaign messaging.

“Unlike Cornyn’s campaign, which has flooded social media with ridiculous AI-generated attack ads, this video tells the truth,” Hunt charged.

Hunt argued that Cornyn’s repeated partnerships with Democrats have undermined core conservative priorities.

“Much like donkeys, facts are stubborn things,” Hunt said. “John Cornyn partnered with Democrats to pass red-flag laws that threaten our Second Amendment rights. He authored legislation to bring 50,000 unvetted Afghan migrants into our country. He has consistently supported open-border, globalist policies that put Texas last.”

“Texans deserve better,” he added.

Framing the primary as a generational choice, Hunt urged Republican voters to make a break from the past.

“On March 3rd, voters will choose strength over weakness. Leadership over complacency. The future over the past,” he said. “It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Texas.”

He concluded with a nod to the ad’s satirical tone: “Texas voters have been harmed by Cornyn’s record for decades; fortunately, no animals were harmed during the filming of this advertisement.”

The ad lands as the three-way Republican primary between Cornyn, Hunt, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) remains tight.

A February 5 J.L. Partners survey found Paxton narrowly leading, with Hunt and Cornyn essentially tied. The poll showed Hunt with the strongest net favorability rating at +42, compared to +27 for Paxton and +14 for Cornyn.

President Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Texas Senate race.

If no candidate surpasses 50 percent on March 3, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff later this spring.