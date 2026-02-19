President Donald Trump’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has issued a rule to prevent illegal aliens from gaining access to taxpayer-funded housing, like Section 8, meant for low-income Americans.

On Thursday, HUD issued its rule to require proof of American citizenship or eligible immigration status for such housing aid:

Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980, as amended (“Section 214”), prohibits the Secretary of HUD from making financial assistance available to persons other than United States citizens or certain categories of eligible noncitizens in HUD’s public and specified assisted housing programs. This proposed rule would revise HUD’s Section 214 implementing regulations to require the verification of U.S. citizenship or the eligible immigration status of all applicants and recipients of assistance under a covered program regardless of age. The proposed rule would also make prorated assistance a temporary condition pending verification of eligible status of all family members, where permitted by statute, as opposed to under HUD’s current regulations where prorated assistance could continue indefinitely. These amendments would bring HUD’s regulations into greater alignment with the wording and purpose of Section 214 and align with the current Administration’s priorities and regulatory reform efforts. [Emphasis added]

HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the rule is meant to close a long-held loophole that has allowed illegal aliens to secure public housing assistance. About two percent of illegal alien-headed households are on housing assistance, as well as six percent of legal immigrant-headed households.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the days of illegal aliens, ineligibles, and fraudsters gaming the system and riding the coattails of American taxpayers are over,” Turner told Politico. “We have zero tolerance for pushing aside hardworking U.S. citizens while enabling others to exploit decades-old loopholes.”

In August of last year, HUD ordered the review of tenants living in public housing, requesting proof of citizenship or eligible immigration status.

“The beginning of the end for illegals living in taxpayer-funded housing starts now,” Turner said at the time.

