Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Ceremony for Angel Families at the White House

President Donald Trump hosts angel families for a remembrance ceremony at the White House on Monday, February 23.
Angel families are the relatives of victims of illegal alien crime, as the president continues his promised mass deportation campaign despite resistance from Democrats and activist judges.
Trump will speak to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night for the State of the Union address as Democrats refuse to fund the Department of Homeland Security in protest of immigration enforcement.
