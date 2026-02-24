The Trump-endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is dominating in the race to become the Republican candidate for governor of the Sunshine State, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Donalds hopes to replace outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). The University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) released a poll showing him with a four-point lead if Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis were to enter the fray, and the gap widens if she does not run for Florida’s highest office.

If DeSantis runs:

Donalds leads at 28 percent among GOP voters

DeSantis is second at 24 percent

James Fishback is third at 4 percent

Jay Collins is fourth at 3 percent

Paul Renner has 1 percent

Thirty-six percent said they do not know they will vote for

If the Florida First Lady does not run:

Donalds’ gap widens, with 31 percent support

James Fishback has 6 percent support

Jay Collins has 4 percent support

Paul Renner has 1 percent support

Fifty-one percent remain unsure who to vote for

When those who were polled were told that Trump has backed Donalds in the gubernatorial race, Donalds’ support grows to 47 percent, DeSantis’s support drops to 12 percent, and 28 percent said they remain unsure who they will back.

“When all candidates are from the same party, voters lose their most important decision-making cue, and endorsements usually fill that vacuum,” Dr. Sean Freeder, PORL director and political science professor, said. “Given Trump’s notoriety and high popularity among Republicans, an endorsement from him is likely to decide the race, especially when Donalds has the campaign funds to heavily advertise this advantage to voters.”

“Byron Donalds is the America First Conservative that President Trump and Sunshine State voters trust to protect Florida’s future. That’s why Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor,” Ryan Smith, chief strategist for the Donalds campaign, said.

The UNF Florida poll sampled 657 likely Republican primary voters between February 16 and 20, and has a margin of error of 4.38 percent.