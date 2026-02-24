Trump to Push Congress for More Tax Relief in State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump told Breitbart News and other media outlets that he will push for more tax relief for Americans in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The effort, which he will ask Congress to consider, would mostly help individuals, with some extra corporate tax cuts as well.

Trump made the revelation during a lunch with journalists at the White House ahead of the annual presidential address. Trump dined with more than a dozen journalists including this reporter and Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow. Many others from top television networks like Fox News, CNN, MSNOW, NBC, ABC, and CBS were present. Breitbart News was the only non-television outlet amd Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a statement provided after the lunch that the president was pleased to invite new media outlets like Breitbart News, NewsMax, and News Nation to the annual traditional lunch.

“President Trump was proud to invite new media to the annual historic State of the Union network luncheon, including Breitbart, Newsmax and News Nation, all of whom deserve a seat at the highly coveted table,” Leavitt said. “This just proves once again the Trump White House is the most transparent in history.”

As for the economic focus of the speech this evening, Trump is expected to make several major economic pushes in his address as well–but it’s as of yet unclear what specific vehicle legislatively he will push for from Congress for extra economic relief for Americans.

The president’s address will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and is his first since his return to the White House–last year’s speech was a joint congressional address; this is technically his first State of the Union address back–after his comeback victory in 2024.