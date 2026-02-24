Trump Touts Lowest Drug Prices Anywhere in the World at State of the Union

President Donald Trump, during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, touted that the country will have the lowest drug prices in the world.

Trump said he is working to address the “crushing cost” of health care and blamed Democrats for passing the “Unaffordable Care Act,” or Obamacare.

“I’m also ending the wildly inflated cost of prescription drugs,” Trump said.

He joked that other presidents have tried to lower drug prices, but just could not quite do it.

“They were all talk and no action, but I got it done,” he remarked.

Trump said he enacted “most favored nation” agreements to address the issue that Americans “by far” pay the highest cost for prescription drugs, to ensure that Americans pay the lowest cost for prescription drugs.

“I took prescription drugs, a very big part of health care, from the highest price in the entire world to the lowest, that’s a big achievement,” he said.

Trump recognized Catherine Rayner, a Navy spouse battling infertility, who stands to benefit from the president’s most favored policies.

“For five years, she and her husband have struggled with infertility, and they turned to IVF. One drug has been costing Catherine $4,000 dollars per purchase. But a few weeks ago, she logged onto the TrumpRx.gov website, and got that same drug for just $500 dollars — a reduction of more than $3,500 dollars. Catherine, we are all praying for you — you’re going to be a great mom. Now, I am calling on Congress to codify my Most Favored Nation program into law,” Trump said.