Exclusive — ‘Non-Credible Accusations’: Epstein Files ‘Trump Accuser’ Claims Collapse Under Scrutiny

WASHINGTON — Allegations made in FBI interview documents by a woman against President Donald Trump, as revealed by NPR and the New York Times, are coming under scrutiny.

A 25-page-long document detailing four separate interviews that FBI agents conducted with a woman in 2019 has become a central piece of the narrative in the aftermath of the release of the “Epstein Files.” Breitbart News is withholding her name. The Justice Department did not publicly release this document when it released the rest of the Epstein Files pursuant to the federal law Trump signed late last year mandating the release of the Epstein Files.

“These non-credible accusations against President Trump made in 2019 were in the SDNY files and listed as duplicative files, and therefore not legally required to be released by the Epstein Transparency Act as it was written by Congress,” an administration official told Breitbart News.

NPR first reported the contents of the document, which includes salacious claims about men the woman alleges were Epstein and Trump. The New York Times subsequently reported on the document as well. The framing of their stories is that the document was withheld from the DOJ’s legally mandated release of the Epstein Files, suggesting that Trump’s team withheld it due to the allegations against the president contained within. NPR used that framing to float the specific allegations in public. In addition to the NPR story, a Mediaite piece separately called the allegations “credible” in its own headline. The Times piece was more careful, not vividly describing these salacious allegations and calling them “uncorroborated.”

The South Carolina newspaper the Post and Courier, described the situation as such in its own report on the matter:

The Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department failed to include three FBI interview summaries and six other documents related to the investigation of a victim who said Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was a young teen living on Hilton Head Island. The documents also noted allegations involving the teen that were made against President Donald Trump. The omission raised questions about whether the Justice Department selectively withheld documents that referenced allegations against Trump and other powerful figures caught up in Epstein’s elite circle.

Breitbart News has obtained and reviewed the document. The first nine pages of it are a recap of the first interview the woman gave to FBI agents, in which they detail the narrative she told them. She does not mention Trump at all in the first interview. She does, however, describe a man she claims she met in the early 1980s while growing up in South Carolina when she was in her early-to-mid teens, whom she identifies as “Jeff.” She details how her mother sent her to “Jeff’s” home ostensibly to babysit; instead, she says “Jeff” offered her cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol and then “forced [her] to give him oral sex.”

She told agents she had several different interactions with “Jeff” “within one span of time, which was possibly a few weeks, she subsequently recalled possibly six initial contacts.”

She told FBI agents that she did not know precisely how she came to know the man’s name was “Jeff.”

The woman, the agents write, “could not recall how she first came to know the man’s name was JEFF; she just always knew that was his name.”

“He may have told her his name, or her mother may have said his name on any number of occasions back then,” the agents continued in their report on the first interview, adding in another sentence that the woman says her mother could have found out the man’s name was “Jeff” from her real estate business at the time.

As for whether the man she knew as “Jeff” had a last name of “Epstein,” she told agents in the first interview she was unsure if she ever heard his last name back then but that she only became certain that his name was actually “Jeffrey Epstein” some nearly 40 years later, when a friend had told her about news reports about Epstein.

According to the FBI agents, the woman states it was then that a lifelong friend of hers, who sent her photos and news reports about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case, and that is when she became confident that the man she claimed to encountered 40 years prior was Jeffrey Epstein.

Jacqueline Sweet, an investigative journalist whose work has appeared in the Guardian, Rolling Stone, Politico, and the Intercept, among other publications, posted on social media on Wednesday evening that she spoke with Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein, who cast serious doubt on this woman’s account:

FBI agents interviewed this woman four times, once in July 2019, twice in August 2019, and once more in October 2019. Breitbart News has reviewed the document in full and, again, is not publishing her name or other identifying details. She did not make allegations against Trump at all in the first interview.

In subsequent interviews, with respect to Trump, she could only provide the FBI agents with an age range, from between 13 to 15 years old. She also stated that she did not know how she got from South Carolina to the New York area where a meeting allegedly took place; she told the agents she did not remember if the man named “Jeff” flew her or drove her or if it was in New York or New Jersey. According to the interview notes, she says it could have been either.

She also told the FBI agents that her mother spent several years in a federal prison in South Carolina on an embezzlement conviction, which she describes as due to her mother being blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, “no record” of this woman’s mother’s name as stated in the FBI file exists in their system.

According to the agents’ accounts, the woman’s story was different from the second interview to the third interview about exactly what she claimed Trump did.

In the fourth interview in October 2019, the woman told the agents she was now working with renowned feminist attorneys Lisa Bloom and Gloria Allred. It does not appear that either has ever said anything publicly about this woman’s allegations against Trump, something one would expect Allred in particular would have jumped all over.

In that fourth interview as well, agents pressed the woman for more information on her allegations against Trump, but she “again asked what the point would be of providing the information at this point in her life when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it,” the report reads. She then ended the interview, according to the agents.

The Post and Courier further reports that shortly after the fourth interview, she completely cut off communication with the FBI.

“The woman appears to have cut off direct contact with the FBI in November 2019,” the Post and Courier wrote. “The FBI noted that her attorney contacted the agency to report she had encountered a ‘suspicious incident’ at her workplace. The attorney asked the FBI not to contact the victim again without going through the law firm, a record shows.”

It is worth noting that the interviews were part of the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s office files on Epstein. That office, during a big portion of the Biden administration, had former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, in a senior position. The Biden DOJ never charged Trump based on the woman’s allegations as set forth in the FBI interviews.