President Donald Trump said in his answer to a question from Breitbart News on Tuesday that Iran, in response to Operation Epic Fury, began attacking neighbors that were staying neutral.

Trump underscored Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman when asked by Breitbart News about the growing unity against Iran, particularly among countries in the Middle East.

“As I said, even the fact that they’ve attacked all of their neighbors, and the neighbors weren’t attacking. They thought they’d maybe sit it out. They’ve hit Qatar, they’ve hit UAE, they’ve hit Saudi Arabia, they’ve hit Oman–they were helping us negotiate,” he told Breitbart News and pool reporters. “They got hit. Everybody got hit because they’re evil and they’re bad.”

Trump called Iran “a bad seed” and contended that someone had to act after nearly five decades of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which led to the rise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979, followed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from 1989 until he was killed on Saturday.

“It’s a bad seed, and somebody had to do it. And it should have been done sometime during a 47-year period, because so much death has been caused by them, so much unbelievable death… Germany, too. I mean, Germany has been hit. Everybody’s been hit by them. It’s an evil ideology,” Trump said.

Trump added that many Iranians in the United States are pleased with Operation Epic Fury.

“Look, I’ve done a lot of good things. So many people are saying, ‘Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!’ You see it in the streets of Los Angeles,” Trump said. “They have thousands of people, I saw it the other day, pictures of Donald Trump, and I’m looking, I’m on the phone… and I see my picture, I say, ‘Oh no, it’s another, you know, protest…and then I started saying, ‘Boy, they were very friendly people.’ And then I saw a woman hugging the picture of me. I say, ‘What’s going on?’ And it turned out to be these are Iranian people that live in the United States, thousands and thousands. You saw the rallies. And in New York, too, they had a big rally; my picture is all over the place. The fact is that people are happy, what we did.”

He also contended that if he had not terminated the Iran nuclear deal struck by former President Barack Obama, then Iran would have developed a nuclear weapon years ago, and that it would have used it on Israel and likely other nations.