Watch: House Debates the Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act

The House Judiciary Committee marks up the Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act on Thursday, March 5.

The Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act would “supersede any and all State and local laws, ordinances, regulations, and policies that directly or indirectly prohibit or restrict” federal immigration enforcement and cut off funding and grants if federal law is ignored.

Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states continue to try to resist President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda by preventing local authorities from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).