Exclusive: Conservative Activist Groups Launch Swing District Tour to Promote ‘Working Families Tax Cut’

Americans for Prosperity, Job Creators Network, and Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) on Friday announced they would launch a series of events in key swing districts promoting the Working Families Tax Cut.

“Republican tax cuts are a gamechanger for Main Street,” Alfredo Ortiz, the CEO of Job Creators Network, said in written statement.

“Restored 100% immediate expensing, a permanent 20% small business tax deduction, and locked-in lower rates are allowing entrepreneurs to expand, hire, and raise wages. This tour will help bring much-needed attention to these tax cut savings stories and share credit with the Members of Congress who made them a reality.”

The conservative activist groups’ tour will occur in six of the nation’s most competitive swing districts and feature lawmakers, local small business leaders, community leaders, and voters. The events aim to highlight how the Working Families Tax Cut package, also known as the Big Beautiful Bill, achieved significant tax savings for small business owners and working-class families.

“Hardworking families and small businesses across this country are feeling the impact of pro-growth tax relief, and we intend to make sure their voices are heard,” Katelyn Bledsoe, managing director of External Affairs for Americans for Prosperity, said.

She continued, “The Working Families Tax Cut is helping workers keep more of their paychecks, giving small businesses the certainty they need to invest and hire, and strengthening local economies in communities across the country. As Tax Day approaches, this tour is about highlighting real stories from real Americans whose lives have improved because lawmakers chose growth over government. We’re proud to stand alongside our partners and Members of Congress to ensure these policies remain in place so families and job creators can continue to thrive.”

Reports have suggested that Americans are receiving an average tax return 10.2 percent higher compared to last year as part of the Big Beautiful Bill. As of February 20, the average refund for individual filer was roughly $3,804, which is up from $3,453 compared to one year ago.

The congressional districts include:

Alaska’s at-large congressional district, represented by Rep. Mark Begich (R-AK)

Virginia’s first congressional district, represented by Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA)

Iowa’s first congressional district, represented by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)

Michigan’s seventh congressional district, represented by Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI)

Pennsylvania’s tenth congressional district, represented by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

Colorado’s eighth congressional district, represented by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO)

“The Working Families Tax Cut delivered on President Trump’s promise of permanent, across the board, pro-growth tax relief for American households and businesses,” Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, said. “As the provisions of the tax bill begin taking effect, Americans for Tax reform is dedicated to highlighting the examples of pay raises, job creation, facility and product line expansions, special bonuses and employee benefits increases attributed to these historic tax cuts. ATR is proud to work with its allies on this tour to highlight the real stories of families and businesses benefitting from the Republican tax cuts.”