Exclusive – Steve Toth Endorses Ken Paxton for Senate over John Cornyn

Steve Toth, days after defeating Rep. Dan Crenshaw, is ready to end the career of another Texas incumbent.

Toth, who defeated Crenshaw Tuesday in the Republican primary for Crenshaw’s House seat, is endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is his bid to defeat Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the primary runoff to represent the Lone Star State in the United States Senate.

“During my time in the Texas Legislature, I have come to know Ken Paxton on both a professional and personal level,” Toth told Breitbart News. “As our Attorney General, Ken has been a staunch defender of conservative values and constitutional rights.”

Paxton is the runaway grassroots favorite in the race to block Cornyn from a fifth six-year term in the Senate. He finished around a point behind Cornyn in the primary despite spending only $4 million compared to $70 million or more by Cornyn and his allies.

The rush of momentum towards Paxton since Tuesday’s election comes as President Donald Trump, who did not endorse in the primary, promised Wednesday to endorse one of the candidates and ask the other to drop out. The urgency sparked a grassroots effort to amplify Paxton’s MAGA-aligned record as well Cornyn’s record, which includes almost a decade working to stop Trump and more than two decades undermining the conservative movement.

Toth touted Paxton’s record to Breitbart News.

“Ken often served as the last line of defense for Texans during the Biden Administration years, securing major wins for border security, blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and protecting our children. Ken Paxton is battle-tested,” he said.

“Some politicians talk tough during election years and then fail to protect our values or deliver for their constituents. Ken Paxton is one of the rare few who follows through.”

Toth also spoke of Paxton’s character, which has come under relentless attack from Cornyn and his well-paid consultants who have focused on Paxton instead of their own candidate’s long record in Washington.

“On a personal level, I know Ken as a selfless servant who has always put Texas before his own personal interests,” he said. “That is what we desperately need from the people we send to D.C., and it’s why I am endorsing him in his race to be our next United States Senator.”

Toth defeated the incumbent Crenshaw, a top MAGA-world Republican nemesis, by more than fifteen points.

The runoff is May 26.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.