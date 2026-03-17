Joe Kent Resigns as Director of National Counterterrorism Center, Opposing Trump’s War Against Iran

Joe Kent resigned as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) on Tuesday due to his opposition to the war against Iran, believing the totalitarian Islamic regime poses no national security threat to the United States.

“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent wrote on X.

The former special operations soldier added it has been an “honor” to serve under President Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard and leading the professionals at the NCTC.

In his resignation letter to President Trump, he said that he believes in the values and the foreign policy he campaigned during his runs for president.

“Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation,” Kent wrote.

He said that he “cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justified the cost of American lives,” noting that he himself is a veteran who was deployed to combat 11 times and is a Gold Star husband who lost his wife in a war.

“I pray that you will reflect what we are doing in Iran, and who are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards,” Kent stated.

As Breitbart News previously reported, President Trump announced he was nominating Kent to lead the NCTC, noting that “as a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer,” Kent had experience hunting down terrorists and criminals.