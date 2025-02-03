Trump Taps Joe Kent for Director of National Counter Terrorism Center

President Donald Trump has nominated former special operations soldier Joe Kent as Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center.

The president announced Kent as his nominee on TruthSocial, hailing him as a “great American hero” while citing his military service.

“It is my pleasure to nominate Joe Kent as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center. As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life,” he said.

“Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard,” he added.

Joe Kent’s wife, Shannon, was one of four Americans killed during the 2019 Manbij Bombing in Syria at the age 35. She had been serving in the region as chief cryptologic technician. The Poughkeepsie Journal wrote at the time of her death:

A Navy sailor from Pine Plains is being remembered as intelligent, caring and accomplished. Shannon M. Kent, a 35-year-old chief cryptologic technician, was one of four Americans killed after a suicide bomber triggered a fiery explosion Wednesday in northern Syria, according to officials. Her death elicited an outpouring of support on social media, some of whom remembered the woman who graduated from Stissing Mountain High School in 2001.

Dutchess County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver likewise hailed Shannon Kent as a “master of languages.”

“I am not surprised she quickly rose through the ranks as a Navy cryptologist as she was a master of languages – speaking seven fluently,” Pulver said. “Those of us who knew her personally will remember her brilliant mind, loving nature, and always hold her as our small-town hero. I pray that her family finds comfort and support during this difficult time.”

Joe Kent ran for U.S. Congress in Washington’s 3rd District in 2022 and 2024, losing both races to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. He has labeled himself a non-interventionist in regards to foreign wars, citing the death of his wife and his experiences in the War on Terror.

