‘Tremendously Popular’: Polls Show MAGA, GOP Overwhelmingly Back Trump’s Iran Op ‘Epic Fury’

Polling throughout the nearly three-week U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran has consistently shown near-unanimous backing for President Donald Trump’s decision to launch Operation Epic Fury among the MAGA base and overwhelming support among Republicans, while a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday finds that a majority of likely voters overall say the operation has been succeeding.

The Rasmussen poll found that 61 percent of likely voters say the military operation against Iran has been successful so far, including 35 percent who describe it as “very successful.”

The survey also underscored the level of public engagement with the conflict, with 81 percent of voters saying they have been closely following developments, including 49 percent who said they have followed them “very closely” — a group among whom support rises to 66 percent.

Support is markedly stronger among Republicans and Trump voters.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans say the operation has been successful, along with 56 percent of unaffiliated voters and 45 percent of Democrats.

Among voters who backed Trump in the 2024 election, 83 percent say the operation has been successful, compared with 40 percent of those who supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The findings come as critics across the political spectrum have sought to portray the operation as divisive or out of step with Trump’s base — a characterization that polling has consistently contradicted since the campaign began.

Even CNN acknowledged as much on Tuesday.

During a segment on CNN News Central, data analyst Harry Enten pointed to multiple surveys showing overwhelming support within Trump’s base, stating, “Look at this — nearly nine in ten, 89 percent approve of the U.S. military action in Iran. That is the MAGA GOP base.”

“Just nine percent disapprove of it,” Enten added. “This is tremendously popular among the Republican base.”

Citing recent CNN and NBC polling, Enten noted that the data show Trump’s core supporters remain firmly behind the military action, despite a small number of high-profile dissenting voices.

Other polling has reinforced the same pattern across multiple surveys conducted since the operation began.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted in recent days found that 87 percent of MAGA supporters approve of Trump’s handling of Iran, while other surveys have placed support as high as 91 percent among MAGA-aligned voters.

Polling has also extended beyond perceptions of the operation’s success to support for Trump’s decision to take military action against the Iranian regime following the collapse of negotiations.

A McLaughlin & Associates survey released last week found that 51 percent of likely voters approve of Trump’s use of the U.S. military to eliminate Iran’s nuclear missile program and its support for terrorism, compared with 41 percent who disapprove.

Support increased when voters were reminded of Iran’s long record of hostility toward the United States.

Asked whether U.S. military action against Iran and the leadership of the Iranian regime was necessary and warranted to protect American lives today and in the future, 57 percent agreed, while 33 percent disagreed.

Support reached 87 percent among voters planning to back Republican congressional candidates, while even among undecided voters the statement drew majority backing at 51 percent to 29 percent.

Among independents, 46 percent agreed the action was necessary, compared with 40 percent who disagreed.

In recent days, analysis across a range of outlets has pointed to a gap between claims of division within Trump’s base and polling that continues to show broad support for the operation.

An Al Jazeera opinion piece published Monday, headlined “No, MAGA is not divided on the Iran war,” argued that Trump’s supporters remain loyal despite a handful of outspoken critics, while noting that polling continues to show durable support for the operation.

Similarly, in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published Tuesday titled “MAGA Isn’t Really Against the Iran Operation,” Vandenberg Coalition senior policy director Corban Teague pointed to polling conducted with TargetPoint showing that 84 percent of Trump voters overall — and 94 percent of those identifying specifically as MAGA — support U.S. military action against Iran.

Teague, citing his own survey data, argued that claims of a broader rupture within Trump’s base are not borne out by the numbers.

As Operation Epic Fury enters its third week, polling continues to show near-unanimous support among Trump’s MAGA base, overwhelming backing from Republicans, and a majority of likely voters overall saying the operation is succeeding.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.