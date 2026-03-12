A newly released national poll shows a majority of American voters support President Donald Trump’s use of military force to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, including an overwhelming 86 percent of Republican voters who approve of the action.

Overall, 51 percent of likely voters approve, and 41 percent disapprove of Trump using the U.S. military to eliminate Iran’s nuclear missile program and its support for terrorism following the regime’s refusal to negotiate an end to its nuclear weapons and missile development.

The findings come from a national survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted March 2-9 by McLaughlin & Associates, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percent.

Support among Republicans was overwhelming, with 86 percent approving of the military action.

Backing was not confined to the Republican base. The poll found 25 percent of Democrats also approve of military action against Iran’s nuclear program, indicating concern over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions crosses party lines.

Looking at voters through the lens of the 2024 presidential election reveals a similar pattern.

Eighty-six percent of Trump voters said they support the military action, while 18 percent of voters who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed approval.

The survey also shows that media consumption appears to play a meaningful role in shaping attitudes toward the conflict.

Among voters who primarily watch right-of-center cable news, support for the military operation is overwhelming, with 82 percent approving and just 12 percent disapproving.

Viewers of left-leaning cable networks, however, expressed sharply different views, with 72 percent disapproving of the military action.

Support grows significantly when voters are reminded of Iran’s decades-long hostility toward the United States.

After hearing that the Islamic Republic has spent 47 years acting as a hostile regime responsible for killing Americans and taking Americans hostage — including the deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan in 2024 — voters were asked whether U.S. military action against Iran and the leadership of the Iranian regime was necessary to protect American lives now and in the future.

A clear majority of 57 percent agreed, compared with 33 percent who disagreed.

Support for that statement was particularly strong among voters planning to support Republican candidates in upcoming congressional elections, where 87 percent agreed, and just seven percent disagreed.

Even voters who remain undecided about their congressional vote expressed majority support for the statement, 51 percent to 29 percent.

The poll also found meaningful support across several key demographic groups.

Independent voters were narrowly supportive, with 46 percent agreeing the action was necessary, compared with 40 percent who disagreed.

Support was stronger among Hispanic voters, where 56 percent agreed compared with 33 percent who disagreed, while women backed the statement by a margin of 47 percent to 38 percent.

Support increases further when voters consider the consequences of allowing Iran’s nuclear program to continue.

When respondents were asked whether the United States should finish eliminating the threat now rather than risk another military confrontation in the future, 59 percent of likely voters agreed the United States should “finish the job,” compared with 33 percent who disagreed.

Republicans supported completing the effort by overwhelming margins, with 88 percent agreeing and only seven percent opposed.

Independent voters also leaned toward finishing the effort now, 48 percent to 35 percent.

Hispanic voters supported completing the mission 56 percent to 34 percent, while women favored doing so by a 49 percent to 36 percent margin.

Taken together, the results suggest a notable gap between the tone of much of the left-leaning media coverage surrounding the conflict and the views of many American voters.

Rather than opposing the use of force, the poll indicates that a majority of voters support military action to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons — and an even larger share believes the United States should ensure the threat is eliminated once and for all.

