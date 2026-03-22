Rep. James Talarico (D-TX) claimed that God is “beyond gender” when asked by a podcast host about God’s genitalia.

The Bulwark podcast host Tim Miller asked the U.S. Senate nominee, “In the meat section, first, how big is God’s sausage? Would you say we know God is a man? And so I’m just wondering like how healthy his hog is,” the Daily Caller reported Friday.

Talarico referenced a speech he gave in 2021, stating, “Listen, I know that I was, um, that I was being provocative, um, with that comment.”

“I made it on the floor of the House when the extremists in the Texas legislature were trying to pick on kids who were different. And while it’s maybe provocative politically, I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians believe that God is beyond gender. In fact, the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Galatians says that in Christ there is neither male nor female. So if you have a problem with what I said, don’t take it up with me, take it up with the Apostle Paul,” he said:

Talarico expressed his love for “trans children” in 2023 and has also suggested God is “non-binary.”

In addition, the Democrat said displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools is an act of “violence” against Christianity and Judaism. Breitbart News’s John Nolte pointed out that “the Ten Commandments are more than just the basis of Judaism and Christianity; they are the basis of American law” and the basis of Western civilization.

In 2021, the outlet reported Talarico claimed “modern science” recognized there are “six” sexes. His comments were made during testimonies over Texas HB 4042 that would protect female sports in K-12 schools.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) recently commented on Talarico’s history of saying “crazy” things, adding he believed he was going to get “buried badly” in the Senate race:

“I think because of the things he has said he has no chance of winning Texas,” Abbott stated, adding that Democrats turning Texas blue was “not going to happen.”