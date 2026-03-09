Radical leftist James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the Texas U.S. Senate race, expressed his great love for “trans children” in 2023.

The Texas state representative and Presbyterian seminarian made the remark in an appearance on “A Superbloom Podcast” during an interview with Candice King, an actress best known for her role in the hit television series Vampire Diaries. King asked him toward the end of the interview to say something he loves that is not friends or family.

“I love — and I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the State Capitol to advocate for their humanity. They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch,” Talarico replied.

Talarico, who has held his seat in the state House since 2018, made the comment around the time Texas lawmakers passed a ban on sex changes for minors.

The lawmaker has consistently supported transing minors throughout his career and has even twisted the Christian faith to suggest that God is non-binary.

In 2021, Talarico called the Texas Capitol a “hostile environment for our trans neighbors” and touted being the first office in the state Capitol’s history to “add pronouns to our official business cards.”

He has also advocated for males to play on female sports teams to cater to the self-proclaimed “gender identity” of delusional individuals at the expense of girls.

Talarico is also a staunch supporter of killing unborn babies via abortions. After the Supreme Court overturned the invented “constitutional right” to abortion in 2022, he called on President Joe Biden to use federal buildings in red states to provide abortions.