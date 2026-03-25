Exclusive Poll: 87 Percent of Battleground Voters Concerned About Agriculture Inputs from China

A survey found that 87 percent of battleground voters remain highly concerned about the prospect of America having to import agricultural inputs from China. The 2026 Farm Bill aims to address this major concern.

The Protecting America Initiative (PAI) conducted a poll of 24 competitive congressional districts across the country and that many voters remain highly concerned about relying on China for agricultural inputs for America’s farming industry.

It found that 87 percent of those polled are concerned about American dependence on Chinese imports as well as the fact that farmers have had to buy more tan 70 percent of agricultural inputs such as fertilizer and pesticides needed for American food production from China.

The poll found:

51 percent of those polled agreed that restricting American-made crop protection products does not make food safer, it simply shifts production to China, where there is less regulatory oversight

50 percent agree that when politicians and trial lawyers try to block the Farm Bill to protect domestic production, they are creating national security risks

63 percent back providing legal protections for domestic agricultural input manufacturers through the Farm Bill to keep costs stable

candidates who back the Farm Bill see a boost as 55 percent of battleground voters would be more likely to back them.

The survey’s release comes on the heels of PAI launching a six-figure ad urging Congress to pass the 2026 Farm Bill and build on Trump’s executive order invoking the Defense Production Act securing the food supply chain from China.

The House Agriculture Committee explained what the bill will do:

The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 is very similar to its namesake in 2024, with a few key updates. The programs — those not included in the Working Families Tax Cuts — span across all 12 titles of the farm bill. They expand investments in rural communities, bring science-backed management back to our national forests, and restore regulatory certainty in the interstate marketplace. These programs improve risk management tools for specialty crop producers, lower energy costs in rural America, and prioritize American commodities on the global stage. The new farm bill will expand producers’ access to credit, promote precision agriculture, and enhance conservation programs for working lands. [Emphasis original.]

“The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 is a step forward — for farmers, ranchers, and everyone else. Because when rural America thrives, we all thrive,” the committee added.