China wants to take over America without “firing a single bullet,” Raul Lopez, founding member and board vice president of RX Border Defense and co-founder and chair of Latinos for Tennessee said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the reality of the threat China poses to the United States.

Lopez noted that President Donald Trump is the first modern president to actually recognize that China is the biggest threat to the United States.

“You talk about Iran, you talk about Venezuela, you talk about Cuba, all that. You know that China was getting free oil from all those – from Venezuela and from Iran. … He’s [Trump’s] been saying that even before he was running for president, that China’s our biggest threat,” Lopez said.

“You know, in my lifetime, when I was young, it was Russia. … Communism wants to take over the world. That’s the bottom line, and they want to be the number one world power. And back in my day with Russia militarily — what China does now is do it through the economy and through culture, and they want to basically take over America without even firing a single bullet,” he said, explaining how the tactics have changed.

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When asked how China is doing that, Lopez pointed back to his background with crime and gangs, explaining how China is “very related” to the cartel.

“And you know, the cartel would then come to America and recruit young teenage Hispanics to join the gangs, which then would destroy the family. They want to destroy the family structure. So then they did that through TikTok with the youth,” he said.

On this front, China is also destroying the American family with fentanyl and other drugs – not just coming over the border illegally but via the FDA green list as well as their manufacturing power.

“They also did it with fentanyl. And now what they’re doing is through these drugs … coming in here, this, you know, drugs that are not FDA-approved. … They’re compounded material that’s coming in here. They’re undercutting our medical and health,” he said.

“And what better way to take over a country” than to have it dependent on it in the health sector, he continued, noting that this goes beyond illegal drugs and includes drugs Americans depend on, including antibiotics and basic medicines such as ibuprofen.

China, Lopez said, wants to continue to expand its control in this area, which is dangerous for the United States.

“Trump is very smart, and he’s now diversifying that [manufacturing] and trying to empower us,” he said, emphasizing that the FDA green list also facilitates Chinese influence and must go.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.