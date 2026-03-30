Kansas Republicans overrode Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill protecting pro-life pregnancy centers on Friday.

The GOP-dominated Kansas House and Senate overturned Kelly’s veto within hours of her decision, the Kansas Reflector reported. Kelly claimed in her veto announcement that Kansans do not want the government involved in private medical decisions.

“That means we shouldn’t be spending tax dollars trying to interfere with that very personal, very private, medical decision,” she said. “That’s why I’m vetoing this bill.”

The Kansas House voted 87-35 and the state Senate voted 30-9 to override Kelly’s rejection, per the report.

The legislation, House Bill 2635, exempts pregnancy centers from regulations that mandate what information, services, and resources they provide on pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting, according to the report.

“This bill simply protects pregnancy resource centers’ ability to educate mothers and provide life-affirming care,” Republican Senate President Ty Masterson said in a statement.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.