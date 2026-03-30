Nolte: New Yorkers Who Vote over 80 Percent Democrat Protest Against Homeless Shelter

New York City overwhelmingly votes for Democrats, and then, when Democrats act like Democrats, New York City acts surprised and whines and cries over a homeless shelter.

Over Sunday night and into early Monday morning, hundreds of “furious protesters blocked off construction trucks and swarmed the site of a proposed homeless shelter in Brooklyn,” reports the New York Post. “Several hundred protesters lined multiple blocks in Bensonhurst, calling upon Mayor Zohran Mamdani to shut down the city’s long-standing plans to erect a 150-capacity men’s shelter at 86th Street and 25th Avenue.”

“Roughly 100 NYPD officers, some dressed in riot gear, attempted to quell the crowd of residents who pushed down barricades and surrounded a moving container truck near the planned shelter site after unconfirmed rumors swirled that construction would begin bright and early on Monday morning,” the report adds.

In other words: you’re getting what you voted for — yeah, that’s a darn shame.

This is what Democrats do, y’all. This is what Democrats have been doing for decades: destroying your functional neighborhood by importing dysfunction, chaos, violence, crime, and corruption is the goal. Why else would Democrats seek to import 150 unemployed men who are either drug addicts, mentally ill, or both into a residential neighborhood?

This is why California Democrats are looking to annihilate the Pacific Palisades with low-income housing and add a subway stop to Santa Monica’s once-thriving Third Street Promenade: to import dysfunction.

Destruction is the goal. Destruction ensures Normal People flee — meaning the dreaded middle class — and Democrats rule over a two-tiered city forever. Tier one: the very rich. Tier two: the very poor. Then you import enough illegals to make up for the fleeing middle class. Then you don’t lose electoral votes or congressional seats. Then you artificially hold power in that city, and if that city is populous enough (like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc.), you hold artificial control over an entire state and, by extension, the U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives, and the presidency.

President Trump earned just 27 percent of the Brooklyn vote in 2024.

In the most recent mayoral election, the Republican won just five percent support — five percent. The eventual winner, Mayor Mamdani — an Islamic Communist — grabbed 57 percent. Failed Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo (who ran as an Independent) earned 37 percent. That’s 94 percent of the Brooklyn mayoral vote going to Democrats.

And now you’re out in the middle of the night crybabying over a homeless shelter, over getting precisely what you voted for?

Sorry, no sympathy here.

None.