Brazil: Delta Flight Bound for Atlanta Grounds After Engine Catches Fire

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta, Georgia, from São Paulo, Brazil, was grounded just after takeoff due to an engine fire.

The engine caught fire on Delta Flight 104 just shortly after departing São Paulo International Airport on Monday. Carrying 272 passengers, including American citizens, and 14 crew members, the plane landed safely and was immediately met by firefighting teams with no reported injuries, per Fox Business:

Delta did not provide additional details about the nature of the mechanical issue or what may have caused it. Brazilian outlet G1 reported that a passenger-recorded video appeared to show the left engine failing seconds after takeoff, though Reuters said it could not independently verify that report. The incident also caused delays for other flights departing São Paulo International Airport, according to G1.

Video of the incident circulated on social media, including footage of passengers inside the cabin panicking as they helplessly watched the fire spark from the windows.

“Delta Flight 104 from Sao Paulo to Atlanta returned to the airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday night after a mechanical problem with the aircraft’s left engine,” Delta said in a statement. “The Airbus A330-300 landed safely and was met by the airport firefighting team (ARFF), and the passengers were taken by bus to the terminal.”

“The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels,” it added.