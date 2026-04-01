Trump Says Core Objectives of Iran War Nearing Completion

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that the U.S. military’s core objectives in Iran are nearing completion, and over the next two to three weeks, Iran will be sent “back to the stone ages.”

Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation, providing an update on Operation Epic Fury. He emphasized that the United States is closing in on its objectives of destroying the Iranian Navy and Air Force, dismantling its missile capabilities, ensuring it does not obtain a nuclear weapon, and crippling its ability to sponsor terrorism.

“As I stated in my announcement of Operation Epic Fury, our objectives are very simple and clear,” he said. “We are systematically dismantling the regime’s ability to threaten America or project power outside of their borders.”

He continued:

That means eliminating Iran’s navy, which is now absolutely destroyed, hurting their air force and their missile program at levels never seen before, and annihilating their defense industrial base. We’ve done all of it. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their missiles are just about used up or beaten. Taken together, these actions will cripple Iran military, crush their ability to support terrorist proxies, and deny them the ability to build a nuclear bomb. Our armed forces have been extraordinary. There’s never been anything like it militarily.

“I’m pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” he went on to add. “As we celebrate this progress, we think especially of the 13 American warriors who have laid down their lives in this fight to prevent our children from ever having to face a nuclear Iran.”

Trump said Tuesday that he expects the United States to exit Iran in the next two to three weeks, and declared on Wednesday that the United States will bring Iran “back to the stone ages” in that period.

“Thanks to the progress we’ve made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly, very shortly. We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks; we’re going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong,” he said.