An illegal alien, released into the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) by the Biden administration, is now accused of bludgeoning a coworker to death with a sledgehammer in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

“This criminal illegal alien from Venezuela is accused of savagely beating a coworker to death repeatedly with a sledgehammer and stealing his car,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“This barbaric criminal illegal alien should have never been released into our country by the Biden administration. If you import the third world, you become the third world,” she continued. [Emphasis added]

Josue Abraham Chirino-Leonice, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested while driving through Pasadena, Texas, on April 12 and charged with murder.

According to police, Chirino-Leonice used a sledgehammer to beat his coworker, Juan Antonio Salinas Leija, to death. Leija had been working as a carpenter on a home under construction in the Northgate Crossing community, a Houston suburb, when his sister found his lifeless body.

Chirino-Leonice was driving Leija’s car when he was arrested and charged.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Chirino-Leonice first crossed the United States-Mexico border in November 2023 as a UAC — one of millions that crossed the border that year.

The Biden administration, under the direction of then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, released Chirino-Leonice into the U.S. interior and placed him with an adult sponsor.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.