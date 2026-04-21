‘Third-World Violence:’ Biden-Released Illegal Alien Accused of Bludgeoning Coworker to Death with Sledgehammer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
ICE
John Binder

An illegal alien, released into the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) by the Biden administration, is now accused of bludgeoning a coworker to death with a sledgehammer in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

“This criminal illegal alien from Venezuela is accused of savagely beating a coworker to death repeatedly with a sledgehammer and stealing his car,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“This barbaric criminal illegal alien should have never been released into our country by the Biden administration. If you import the third world, you become the third world,” she continued. [Emphasis added]

Josue Abraham Chirino-Leonice, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested while driving through Pasadena, Texas, on April 12 and charged with murder.

According to police, Chirino-Leonice used a sledgehammer to beat his coworker, Juan Antonio Salinas Leija, to death. Leija had been working as a carpenter on a home under construction in the Northgate Crossing community, a Houston suburb, when his sister found his lifeless body.

Chirino-Leonice was driving Leija’s car when he was arrested and charged.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Chirino-Leonice first crossed the United States-Mexico border in November 2023 as a UAC — one of millions that crossed the border that year.

The Biden administration, under the direction of then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, released Chirino-Leonice into the U.S. interior and placed him with an adult sponsor.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. 

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